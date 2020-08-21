Cloudy, warm with moderate humidity today then unsettled weather this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm, chance of storms south. High 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers and storms. Low 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High 84

Sunday: Partly sunny, afternoon storms. High 85

Monday: Sunshine returns, warmer. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few showers and thunderstorms will develop with a disturbance that is working its way north. Scattered activity will be mainly in south and southeastern Ohio with little rain as far north as the I-70 corridor before it fizzles out this evening. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy to cloudy, warmer and more humid this afternoon. Today’s high will be in the mid-80s.

Tonight, with the loss of daytime heating, only a few spotty showers and possibly some thunder will linger before it dies out. It will be a muggy night with lows in the mid-60s.

It now looks like any activity tomorrow and Sunday will be scattered at best, so scattered showers with a chance of storms will about cover it tomorrow. Showers and storms will be likely Sunday afternoon. It will be humid with highs in the mid-80s both days.

It will be warmer and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend through the beginning of next week. Monday through Thursday will be hot and humid

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob