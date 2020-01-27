Cloudy skies, seasonably chilly day

Columbus Forecast

Today: Cloudy, seasonably chilly. High 37

Cloudy, seasonably chilly. High 37 Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low 30

Cloudy and cold. Low 30 Tuesday: Cloudy, brisk and cold, slight chance of flurries. High 36

Cloudy, brisk and cold, slight chance of flurries. High 36 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 28/37

Mostly cloudy. 28/37 Thursday: Partly sunny. 25/39

Forecast Discussion

Though it will stay cloudy today, the likelihood of any freezing drizzle seems very low this morning. The chilly light northwesterly breeze will also linger throughout today. High temperatures will be in the “normal” range in the upper 30s in Columbus.

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with a very slight chance of some freezing drizzle. Lows will be at or just below freezing.

Tomorrow surface high pressure centered northwest of the Great Lakes influences our weather. Models aren’t showing any measurable precipitation but a few flurries or sprinkles will be possible.

High pressure will move southeast into Central Ohio over the next few days. Dry and chilly weather will persist into Friday. The chances of rain or snow showers appear to return in time for the weekend again.

I hope you have a great Monday!

Bob



