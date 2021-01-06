Cloudy skies continue but there is sunshine in the forecast

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, chilly breeze. High 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 36 (28)

Saturday: Sunshine returns. High 35 (25)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 34 (23)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There is a chance of patchy drizzle or a stray flurry this morning. High pressure from southern Canada will settle in to the mid-west today. It looks like the clouds will remain stubborn thanks to plenty of low-level moisture. So even though there is no substansial precipitation it will stay mostly cloudy today. The high temperature will be close to normal, a few degrees shy of 40.

The path of the next storm looks like it will take a southern track. Low pressure will make its way from the Plains to the east coast. Snow north of the system will skirt just south of the Ohio River from Thursday to Friday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 30s.

Saturday, though chilly, will be a day with partial clearing. So we finally get to see a little sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-30s, near normal, from Saturday through the beginning of next week.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob