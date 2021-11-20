The weather will moderate in a southerly flow this weekend, with mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles will skirt central Ohio through early evening as an upper-air disturbance sails past the area.

Low pressure will track across southern Canada, drawing moisture north Sunday, with showers developing in the morning and continuing, until a cold front passes in the evening.

Colder air will filter into the region at the beginning of the holiday week, with nothing more than scattered snow flurries and lake-effect snow showers in the north, accompanied by strong northwesterly winds Monday.

The weather will be dry Tuesday and Wednesday for travel and seasonally cool. Around Thanksgiving, rain will overspread the Ohio Valley from the southwest, possibly mixing with snow early Friday before ending. Another surge of cold weather will arrive for next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds thicken, sprinkles north. High 49

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39

Sunday: Cloudy, showers developing. High 45

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, colder, flurry. High 37 (31)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 40 (26)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 49 (27)

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy, few showers p.m. High 49 (38)

Friday: Partly sunny, brisk, colder, flurries. High 37 (29)