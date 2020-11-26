Cloudy mild holiday, cooler weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty drizzle possible. High 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low 43

Friday: Partly sunny. High 56

Saturday: More sunshine, cooler. 33/48

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 29/52

Monday: Rainy and breezy. 36/43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front that brought showers, a few thunderstorms and gusty winds into Central Ohio is east of the state this morning. Though temperatures were in the mid-50s just after midnight the daybreak reading will be in the 50 degree range. In the wake of the front wind speeds are only around 10 mph. Surface high pressure crossing Kentucky will bring dry weather into the region through tonight. Despite that I won’t completely rule out a sprinkle or two during the day. It will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-50s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with the low getting down to near 40. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and mild. The high will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with sunshine as southern high pressure takes control of the weather in the Ohio Valley. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and cool.



There will be a chance of showers late Sunday and early Monday, mixing with wet snow showers as colder air moves into the region. High temperatures will near 50 this weekend, only about 35 to 45 Monday and Tuesday, but only in the 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Happy Thanksgiving!

-Bob