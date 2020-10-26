Cloudy, few isolated showers and more chilly weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Cloudy, chance of light showers or sprinkles. Temp: mid-upper 40s

Today: Cloudy, chilly, few light showers . High 52

Tonight: Cloudy, brisk, light showers. Low 43

Tuesday: Sprinkles, mostly cloudy, chilly. High 50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool. 41/58

Thursday: Showers, breezy and chilly. 45/57

Friday: Gradual clearing, windy and chilly. 42/51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cool almost-November weather will persist today with a northerly flow of air at the surface and despite a little warmer air aloft. It is cloudy with a chance of a few sprinkles early, then just brisk and chilly during the day with a slight chance of light showers or sprinkles, but there will be a better chance of showers by evening. Today’s high will be in the low 50s though it will likely be in the upper 50s in southern Ohio.

Light showers this evening will become even lighter late tonight. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. The low temperature will be around 43. Again it will feel a couple degrees colder with the north breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and chilly with isolated light showers or sprinkles. The high will be around 50.

Wednesday surface high pressure puts a bullseye for nicer weather over the Ohio River Valley. Skies will be partly cloudy to sunny with the high in the mid-upper 50s.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Zeta hasn’t been moving much but it is expected to become a hurricane near the Yucatan Peninsula, southwest of Cuba, later today. Of course the exact track the storm will take is still uncertain, but the projected path is into the Gulf of Mexico and landfall, once again, on the Louisiana-Mississippi Gulf coast sometime on Wednesday. It is not expected to be at hurricane strength then.

The latest models are bringing tropical moisture/rain leftover from Zeta into the Ohio Valley Thursday, but out quickly by Friday.

I hope you have a great Monday!

-Bob