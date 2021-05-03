Cloudy, damp start to week, warm early then cooler midweek

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will push east this evening with a wave of low pressure. Breaks in the clouds late in the day allowed temperatures to warm into the low and mid-70s, sparking some isolated showers that will diminish this evening.

A frontal system in the Midwest and a series of disturbances will bring increasing rain and scattered storms late tonight and Tuesday. A few strong storms could develop in the afternoon and early evening, as temperatures warm well into the 70s ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

Much cooler air will arrive behind the front Tuesday night and Wednesday, with rain tapering off early in the day. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees the remainder of the week.

Another wave will bring showers later Thursday, as low pressure develops across the South and moves off the East Coast Friday. The flow around the storm will be quite cool, with showers lingering Friday and temperatures only in the 50s.

Drier weather briefly returns Saturday, with cool conditions in the low to mid-60s, with showers likely Saturday night and Sunday.

Forecast