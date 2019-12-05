Clouds will give way to some sun, chilly day

Clouds will give way to sunshine later on and seasonable temperatures as high pressure moves in.

A weak disturbance will drop south in the northwesterly flow overnight, with some cloudiness that will linger on Friday, along with slightly cooler air. A few snow showers will graze the northeastern half of the state with some lake-enhanced moisture, and a southern system will push showers east, but south of the Ohio River.

The weekend should be tranquil, with lots of sun on Saturday. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of a system coming out of the west, with showers holding off until Sunday night in a mild return flow from the south. A strong cold front will cross the state on Tuesday, with sharply colder weather the second half of next week.

Thursday: Clouds, then becoming mostly sunny p.m. High 43

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 37

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, chilly. High 42

Saturday: Sunny. High 42 (25)

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers at night. High 51 (32)

Monday: Showers, mild. High 54 (46)

Tuesday: Showers, windy, turning cooler. High 46 (42)