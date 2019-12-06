Light rain early, then sunshine returns this weekend

Good Friday Morning!

A patch of light rain will move through the state this morning with an upper-level wave coming through the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. A clipper-like system will brush northeast Ohio with rain showers, giving most of the state a bit a wet start to the day.

A cold front will push through midday that will eventually lead to clearing skies later this afternoon and seasonably chilly weather. Tonight will be clear and quite cold, down in the mid-20s.

Under high pressure Saturday, we will see plenty of sun and crisp early December weather, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A return flow will develop Sunday as high pressure moves to the East Coast, bringing an increase in cloud cover and a layer of moisture. A few showers could break out by evening, then periods of rain are likely later Sunday night through Monday night. A strong cold front will follow early Tuesday, with falling temperatures and rain showers ending as a few snow showers later in the day.

Friday: Light rain at times until noon, late clearing. High 43

Tonight: Fair, cold. Low 25

Saturday: Sunny. High 41

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder showers late. High 52 (31)

Monday: Showers, mild. High 55 (46)

Tuesday: Showers, windy, turning cooler. High 42, falling through 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, much colder. High 28 (21)

Thursday: Partly sunny, cold. High 34 (19)

Have a good day! -Ben