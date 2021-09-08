Clouds & showers clearing ahead of cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers and storms, gradual clearing. High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 76

Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 78 (53)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (55)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 85 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Wednesday!

After a soggy start to the day, sunshine will make a return by this evening ahead of much cooler temperatures.

As a cold front continues to slide to the southeast, clouds & rain will continue to move out. This will result in sunshine by later this afternoon as temperatures only top off in the upper 70s.

Overnight a mostly clear sky and light westly breeze will aid in dropping temperatures quickly into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow, we’ll start off cool, but sunny. Temperatures will slowly warm to the mid 70s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, as clouds build back in by the afternoon and are paired with a few isolated showers.

High pressure will take charge for the end of the week and into the weekend. This means plenty of sunshine, and a gradual warming trend. Early morning lows will still be on the cool side, starting off in the 50s on Friday and Saturday, then reach highs in the upper 70s Friday, then 80s Saturday & Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz