Clouds, scattered showers keep temperatures lower after 12-day heat wave

A disturbance over the Midwest dropping southeast will keep the threat of showers and scattered storms through this evening. Low pressure drifting south in western Ohio will bring more concentrated storms along and west of I-75.

The weather will be fair and seasonably warm to start the week. However, heat will build again midweek with another high-pressure ridge aloft. As the humidity rises, scattered storms are likely Thursday through Sunday.

Forecast

Sunday: Variably cloudy, humid, few showers, storms. High 81

Tonight: Evening showers, partial clearing. Low 67

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 83

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High 86 (63)

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High 91 (66)

Thursday: More clouds, muggy, showers, storm. High 90 (71)

Friday: Hot, steamy, storm. High 93 (70)

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds, muggy, pop-up storms, sticky. High 91 (72)