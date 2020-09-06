Clouds return on a pleasant holiday weekend, scattered storms could affect Labor Day activities

High clouds have overspread central Ohio ahead of a weakening band of rain and thunder over Indiana. The moisture will dry up, but clouds will linger through this evening, holding down afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

A boundary will settle across the northern half of the state and become the focus for showers and storms tonight and Labor Day that could spread as far south as the I-70 corridor. High pressure sliding off the southeast will bring a southwesterly flow of warmer and more humid air this week.

A cold front will move into northwestern Ohio Monday, triggering another round of showers and storms, before lifting north as warm front early Tuesday. That will bring an end to any rain, and leave the region in a summerlike pattern midweek, with highs well into the 80s.

A cold front will eventually arrive in the Ohio Valley late Thursday into Friday, accompanied by showers and storms, followed by cooler and drier weather next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, shower northwest. High 78

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, milder. Low 67

Labor Day: Cloudy periods, scattered showers, storms north half. High 83

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm, sticky. High 86 (66)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88 (67)

Thursday: Partly sunny, storms develop. High 85 (68)

Friday: Few showers, some sun, cooler. High 77 (61)

Saturday: Sunny, comfortable. High 74 (56)