Clouds, mild temperatures return to central Ohio ahead of next rainy system

Patchy mid-level clouds associated with a disturbance aloft will gradually thin out. Even with clouds, a southwesterly breeze is pushing the thermometer to 50 degrees.

High pressure over the Southeast will drift away and low pressure will track from the southern Plains to southeastern Missouri Monday. Clouds will thicken, with rain arriving midday. The rain will linger into Tuesday, before a cold front slips through, with gradual cooling later in the day.

Another wave will move north along the Appalachians, bringing a wintry mix changing to snow showers Wednesday afternoon, followed by windy and quite cold weather the remainder of the week, accompanied by occasional lake-enhanced snow showers. February will go out on a cold note next weekend and March will begin the same way.

Quick Forecast

Sunday: Clouds thinning, breezy. High 51

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low 37

Monday: Clouds thicken, midday rain. High 45

Tuesday: Showers, mild. High 47 (42)

Wednesday: Showers to snow showers. High 40 (38)

Thursday: Flurries, very cold. High 29 (25)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 30 (18)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 32 (20)