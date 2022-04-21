A cold front moving through the state will bring an end to light rain and drizzle later this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, edging into the low 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with morning readings in the cool mid-40s.

The front will lift north Friday as a warm front, triggering a few stray showers in the morning. Afternoon readings will top out near 70 with late-day sunshine breaking out.

A southwesterly flow will develop over the weekend, as low pressure tracks from the Rockies to the northern Plains. Rain and thunder will be confined to the middle of the country over the weekend, as we enjoy partly cloudy skies and summerlike afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and a few storms Monday. Chilly, dry weather will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Showers end, breezy at times, evening clearing. High 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. High 72

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 82 (55)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (63)

Monday: Showers return. High 68 (62)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 56 (44)

Wednesday: Some sun, cool. High 53 (37)