Clouds linger, rain and a few storms in southern Ohio diminish this evening

A cold front has sagged south of the Ohio River, with a narrow band of rain and storms sliding east across southern Ohio on the northern edge of the front triggered by an upper-air impulse. The rain will end this evening in southern Ohio, and clouds extending farther north into central Ohio will break up overnight.

Monday will be a little cooler, but sunny and very pleasant. The next storm will trigger showers Monday night and early Tuesday mainly over southern Ohio. The midweek will be dry and cool for early May, with a mix of sun and clouds.

A stronger push of chilly air later in the week will make it feel more like early April, with brisk northerly winds and a few sprinkles. In fact, we may be cold enough for scattered frost Saturday morning.

Sunday: Clouds linger, showers/storms south, High 72

Tonight: Clouds clear off. Low 45

Monday: Sunny, nice, little cooler. High 61

Tuesday: Rain south a.m., mixed clouds. High 63 (43)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle, cooler. High 56 (41)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 58 (40)

Friday: Light rain, quite cool. High 55 (35)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 53 (34)

Have a good evening! -Ben