Clouds hangs on in stable pattern

Seasonably chilly weather and persistently gray skies will be the rule in a surprisingly stable pattern the rest of the week.

A light northerly flow off the Great Lakes will keep shallow moisture present, with a few breaks in the cloud coverage. A storm tracking across the Tennessee Valley will remain well south of the Ohio River Friday, with snow in the southern Appalachians and rain across the Deep South.

Clouds should finally break over the weekend, providing partial sunshine, with temperatures in the 30s during the days, and nighttime lows falling into to the low to mid-20s.

Another southern storm early next week could bring a little snow to the southern portion of Ohio Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Gray, chilly. High 37 Tonight: Cloudy, cold. Low 27 Friday: Mainly cloudy. High 37 Saturday: Breaks of sun. High 37 (25) Sunday: Partly sunny. High 38 (23) Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (24) Tuesday: Cloudy, light snow a.m. High 36 (26) Wednesday: More sun. High 38 (28)