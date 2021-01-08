Clouds hanging on with peeks of sun, brighter skies this weekend

A northeasterly flow off the Great Lakes, with some Atlantic moisture, will keep skies fairly cloudy across Ohio, but with occasional peeks of sun. Flurries skipped across the southeastern corner of Ohio, as low pressure organized off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

An upper-level storm tracking across the southern Appalachians and a coastal disturbance off the Carolinas are bringing snow to parts of eastern Tennessee and North Carolina, with heavier totals in the western mountains. A winter weather advisory was issued for southern parts of West Virginia for 1 to 3 inches of snow. The storm will move off the coast later today but reinforce the chilly flow.

High pressure will build south from Canada, bringing some weekend sunshine and seasonably chilly weather, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s and morning lows in the mid-20s. Sunshine will give way to clouds Monday.

Another southern storm early next week could bring a little snow to portions of Ohio, especially the southern half, early Tuesday. Look for moderating temperatures the second half of next week.

Forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy, chilly. High 37

Tonight: Clouds thinning, cold. Low 26

Saturday: Periods of sun. High 38

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 39 (24)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (24)

Tuesday: Light snow. High 37 (28)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (28)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High 43 (31)

Have a good afternoon! -Ben