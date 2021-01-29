Sunshine returns, still quite cold, snow and a wintry mix later in the weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH SATURDAY 7 P.M. – MONDAY 7 A.M. NORTHWEST OHIO

Cold Canadian high pressure will ridge southeast across the Great Lakes, bringing clearing skies and the coldest weather of the month. Expect wind chills to lessen under high pressure, with light northerly winds and fair skies by afternoon, though even with sunshine readings will stay only reach the upper 20s in central Ohio. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with morning readings close to 20 degrees.

Another cross-country storm will bring increasing clouds Saturday and snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. As a low-pressure system tracks south of the I-70 corridor, enough mild air will arrive from the south to change snow to a wintry mix, and then rain midday Sunday.

Snow accumulations are apt to be significant before any mixed precipitation, as temperatures rise into the mid- to upper 30s later in the day. A secondary low will form along the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday afternoon, spreading moderate to heavy snow farther east to the Eastern Seaboard Monday and Tuesday.

Before the switch to rain by midday Sunday, 2-4 inches are likely along and south of I-70, with 4-6 inches farther north in central Ohio. Another 1-2 inches could fall later Sunday night and Monday morning in the wraparound pattern with an upper low.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning for Union, Hardin and Logan counties, northwest of Columbus. where snow could total around 6 inches.

Falling temperatures and snow showers will make it feel and look wintry Monday and early Tuesday, with an additional , before the complex storm system moves farther offshore.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, cold, less wind. High 28 Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 17-20

Saturday: Becoming cloudy, snow at night. High 34

Sunday: Wintry mix to rain showers. High 38 (30)

Monday: Snow showers, breezy. High 34 (32)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. High 31 (23)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy High 35 (18) Thursday: Showers develop, milder. High 41 (29)