Clouds, Cool temps and chance for snow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, chilly. High 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries, cold. Low 30

Tuesday: Light a.m. snow, chance of rain. High 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 40(29)

Thursday: Cloudy and cool. High 39 (30)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 36 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the first full week of 2021 with winter reminding us it’s still in full force with more clouds, cool temperatures and even the chance for some snow.

Today, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky which will keep temperatures steady and in the mid 30s, which is right in line with our normal highs for this time of year.

Tonight into early Tuesday, we’re keeping an eye on an upper disturbance which will not only bring in more clouds, but our next chance for some snow showers. Just after the morning commute, lows will be around freezing as showers start to push in.

Showers will start off as light snow and move in from west to east. Snowfall totals will be light, and less than half an inch across the area. By Tuesday afternoon, showers will thin out and we’ll be left with a couldy sky. We could still see a few leftover flurries Tuesday evening and overnight, but the the best chance for measurable snow will be happening Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

By the middle of the week, we’ll see more dry, mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will stay a little above normal, starting off around 30 degrees, then reaching a high around 40 on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the end of the week, an area of low pressure will track to the south. We’re keeping an eye on this system as it bring in the chance for some light snow.

Have a great day!

-Liz