Clouds and rain as October wraps up

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 63

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 46

Saturday: Showers, cool and breezy. High 62

Sunday: Chance of mainly morning showers, some clearing. High 63(54)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, dry. 62(46)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The clouds will stick around today as more moisture is transported into Ohio by way of a southwesterly flow. The likelihood of any organized showers, maybe a sprinkle here and there, is low. In other words today isn’t the interesting day in the forecast. Highs will be near or just above normal this afternoon. Tonight’s lows, still under a cloudy sky, will still be on the warm side.



Tomorrow’s the interesting day and by interesting I mean not the kind of day we want on a weekend. Wet weather originating near the Gulf will surge into the Ohio Valley. By tomorrow morning the first drops will be on this side of the Ohio River and then rain showers move into Central Ohio during the mid to late morning and stays with us until Sunday. Altogether some locations may pick up more than three inches of rain, not that we don’t need it. Highs will be in the low 60s tomorrow and Sunday.



We will dry out during the afternoon Sunday and Monday will be dry. The next rain comes with a cold front Tuesday.



-Bob