Clouds and chilly the first work week of the new year

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mainly cloudy, chilly. High 38

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries, cold. Low 31

Tuesday: Light a.m. snow, chance of rain. High 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 40(29)

Thursday: Cloudy and cool. High 39 (30)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 36 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Despite weak high pressure in the region we are starting the day mainly cloudy and we are likely to only see a few breaks of sun this afternoon. High temperatures will be very similar to yesterday, in the upper-30s to low-40s.

A trough will move west to east across the Great Lakes and the region tonight. That may trigger a few flurries or snow showers late tonight and tomorrow morning. It looks like accumulations will be light, possibly a coating. Temperatures tonight will drop to near freezing. Highs tomorrow will be closer to 40.

High pressure builds into the region Wednesday. It looks like the clouds will be still be stubborn but partly sunny skies will be possible. Highs will again be around 40.

The path of the next storm will be south of the Ohio River and so should any effects from the storm. For the time-being it looks like nothing but clouds and only slight chance of precipitation but this storm will be tracked closely.

Have A Good Monday!

-Bob