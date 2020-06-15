Clouds and chance for showers to start the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, some showers. High 77

Tonight: Clearing clouds. Low 58

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re keeping an eye on a few showers today ahead of warmer weather by the end of the week.

Today, we’re keeping an eye on an area of low pressure to our southeast. While the best chance for rain will be around this cut-off low, we’ll see some clouds and even a few rain showers swirl up into the area. There is a chance for a few spotty showers this morning, then another chance for some showers this afternoon. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and climb to the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, that low kicking up showers will slide south and east, allowing for drier air to move in.

We’ll see more sunshine as high pressure moves toward the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Temepratures both days will be closer to normal and rise to the low to mid 80s.

It’ll be a steamy end to the workweek with highs back in the upper 80s followed by the next chance for rain and thunderstorms that will carry into the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz