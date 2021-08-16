Climate Columbus: Introducing NBC4’s project on our warming climate and changing weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “Climate change” and “global warming” may be contentious phrases to some, but the overwhelming scientific evidence shows that climates around the world are changing as average temperatures rise due to humans expelling greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Ohio’s location among the Great Lakes largely shields it from climate change’s most eye-catching threats: stronger hurricanes, worsening wildfires, rising seas. But we are not immune in the Midwest.

Scorching heat waves, erratic rainfall and agricultural trouble are among the many adverse effects of climate change forecasted in Ohio. That is why NBC4 is launching a new reporting project: Climate Columbus.

This series, on air and online, will bring together multiple departments across our newsroom to explore how Central Ohio’s projected hotter future will change our lives, but also provide solutions for fighting back.

Contact reporter Ben Orner at borner@wcmh.com with questions, comments and story ideas.