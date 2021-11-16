COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Gradual clearing, seasonable high. High 53

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, blustery, slight chance of late showers. High 67

Thursday: Rain likely, cooler. High 46 (46)

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold morning. High 43 (28)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

Get ready for a number of changes for the rest of this week.



Any flakes leftover from last night’s speedy weather system will depart the state to the southeast this morning. Today is starting out mostly cloudy but the sky will gradually clear by this afternoon. With the sunshine will come seasonable temperatures, highs in the low 50s.

A warm front will lift across the region tonight. That warmer air will keep tonight’s temperature steady in the low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry but a cold front will close in on the Buckeye State from the northwest by this evening. Since Central Ohio will be in the “warm sector”, between the warm and cold front, the high temperature will be well above average, into the mid-upper 60s.

There is a slight chance of a few rain showers sneaking into Central Ohio by evening but the bulk of the rainfall, a quarter to a half-inch, will be tomorrow night through Thursday midday with the cold front.

High pressure will build into the region after the rain. That will mean dry weather for Friday and the weekend. Highs will range from the low-40s Friday to the near 50 on Sunday.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!!

-Bob