COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, gradual clearing, cold wind. High 34

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 22

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. High 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, chance of rain. High 53 (36)

Christmas Day: Partly sunny, chance of showers early. High 54 (47)

Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 46 (36)





FORECAST DISCUSSION

A cold front crossed through the state last night taking with it most of the cloudy cover. In its wake it has left temperatures around freezing and with gusty winds, wind chills in the teens and 20s. The blustery west-northwest winds are between 15 and 20 miles per hour with some gusts as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour.

It will take a while, but the high temperature today will be around 34. We will gradually see more sunshine during the day. Tonight, will be clear and the temperature will drop to the low 20s by daybreak.

Thursday will be mainly quiet with a more active weather pattern Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Rain will move into the area Friday. So, there will be a chance of rain Friday with a better chance Friday night. Rain on Christmas Day appears to mostly exit by 9 a.m. Both days will be milder rising into the 50s both days.

Sunday will be dry and cooler, but rain showers will return Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Wednesday!!

-Bob