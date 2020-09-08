Cleanup begins following severe storm damage in central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Roads are closed and residents are without power following a line of strong storms that passed through central Ohio early Labor Day evening.

There have been no reports of injuries, just widespread damage across Delaware County, where the bulk of the damage seems to be.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, strong thunderstorms and winds began passing through Hyatts Road in Delaware, knocking down trees and destroying patio furniture.

“I know we have lots of trees around, and we’ve had limbs fall before, but I did not expect to come home and see this,” said resident Patty Coen. “It’s just crazy.”

Patty’s husband Mike was inside their home as the Labor Day storms blew through the area early Monday evening.

“Just as I got to the back door, I heard the first limb hit the roof and I heard a massive snap in the back yard, so I got the door and headed for downstairs,” Mike Coen said. “I’m just not one to think it’s ever going to hit here and it’s going to happen to me.”

He added that this was the first time storms knocked down trees at their home.

Further into Delaware County, there were roads blocked and power outages due to the storms.

Jeffersonville, Ohio at 7:45 p.m. Courtesy Joseph Sousa



Photo courtesy Drew Kirby

Photo courtesy Drew Kirby



Dublin, Delaware County. Courtesy Doug Woyton.



“Just right across the street, one of the big trees on Ohio Wesleyan’s campus was hit by lightning and when it came down, it pulled down some power lines with it as well,” said Delaware resident Meghan Hensley.

The National Weather Service issued a statement, saying that as of late Monday night, NWS has no plans to send a team to survey the damage from the storms, but is continuing to gather information.

The full NWS statement reads:

We are reviewing the thunderstorms that occurred on the afternoon and evening of September 7 to determine the possible need for storm damage surveys. No definitive plans have been made at this time. In particular, we are collecting information about storms that occurred in Union and Delaware counties in Ohio. Another public information statement will be issued if storm damage surveys are scheduled. If you have observed any weather-related damage, please report it to the national weather service via severe weather reporting message or through our accounts on social media. National Weather Service

AEP is reporting more than 17,000 customers are without power following the storms.

AEP crews are waiting for a tree removal company to cut up the tree so they can begin to restore power to so many people in the area.