Christmas week weather roller coaster

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers. High 51

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High 39 (34)

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, flurries, cold. High 22 (15)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 32 (16)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The ridge axis of high pressure centered well south of the Ohio River will take in all of Central Ohio today. Skies will be cloudy this morning but we will probably see a little sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be westerly and around 10-15 mph. Wind chill will be from 25 this morning to about 30 this afternoon. The high temperature will be around 40.

Tomorrow another low pressure system all the way from the Pacific Northwest will begin its track across the Great Lakes. The frontal boundaries with this storm will bring gusty winds from the south and rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.

By late Wednesday night and Thursday morning that rain will change to snow. It looks like there will be around an inch of accumulation Thursday. With the very cold air coming in behind the frontal boundaries we could have more than an inch accumulation for Christmas Day. The highs will be between 20 and 25. Saturday will be dry. There will be a chance of more snow Sunday.

I hope you have a great Tuesday!

-Bob