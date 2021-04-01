Chilly with a few flurries today, a warm-up is on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries, windy. High 37

Tonight: A few flurries, partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 23

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 47

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High 61 (28)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 68 (43)

Monday: Sunny, warm, High 70 (42)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s cloudy and breezy this morning with a few flurries. The north wind is putting us right in the path for lake effect off Lake Michigan. Temperatures aren’t helping since we will start our day in the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.

Today will be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered flurries thanks to the same set-up. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will be as high as it will get, about 20-degrees below normal, more like January 1st than April 1st. With northwest winds at 13-17 miles per hour and gusts to near 30, wind chills will be in the 20s. With the high closer to the average low for this date it’s nature’s April Fool’s joke.

Flurries taper off this evening. Skies will start to clear tonight. Winds will be lighter, but temperatures will still drop into the low-20s. Early morning wind chills will be in the 20s with patchy frost.

With broad high pressure building into the nation’s midsection and the Ohio Valley weather will be nicer over the holiday weekend. It will also warm up. Tomorrow’s high will be in the 40s. By Easter Sunday our highs will be in the mid-upper 60s. To start next week we get back in the 70s.

Stay warm today.

-Bob