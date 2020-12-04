Chilly weekend, some sun

Low pressure moving through the Southeastern states brought afternoon clouds, which will linger through the night as a weak cold front slips south without any precipitation. Friday’s relatively mild readings in the mid-40s will be the warmest day for a while.

A northern disturbance will merge with the southern wave to produce a more intense system near the Mid-Atlantic Coast Saturday morning moving northeast, but the rain and interior snow will stay well to our east of the Ohio Valley. A chilly northerly flow will develop behind the storm on the back side, resulting in a seasonably cold weekend with lingering clouds. High temperatures this weekend will peak in the mid- to upper 30s under a variably cloudy sky, and morning lows will fall into the mid-20s.

A minor system dropping southeast could bring a few flurries Monday, while reinforcing the early December chill. No major storms are expected this coming week, with highs in the mid-30s, slowly warming to the low 40s midweek, and nighttime lows in the seasonal mid-20s.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 45

Tonight: Clouds linger, turning colder. Low 33

Saturday: Lingering clouds, cold. High 35

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 35 (28)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurry. High 38 (29)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 37 (26)

Wednesday: Some sun, little milder. High 42 (30)