Chilly weekend, some clouds

A brisk November pattern has settled in for the weekend in the wake of a windy weather system that ushered in the coldest air of the season.

Get ready for a cold Football Friday Nite! Readings will fall quickly into the 30s during the games with a light breeze, so take the warm jacket.

High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through early Saturday. A weak cold front will bring an increase in cloud cover Saturday, with a sprinkle possible in northern Ohio.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with chilly temperatures. A gradual warm-up begins on Monday as winds turn southerly, Reinforcing cold fronts will cross the state Tuesday and Thursday with limited moisture and a few scattered showers.

Today: Mostly sunny, brisk, chilly. High 45

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 30

Saturday: Increasing clouds, sprinkle north. High 48

Sunday: Sunshine, crisp. High 47 (31)

Monday: Sunny, milder. High 55 (33)

Tuesday: Clouds return, late showers. High 57 (41)

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High 50 (34)

Thursday: Showers developing, cool. High 46 (38)