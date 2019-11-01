Breaking News
Quentin Smith found guilty on all counts for murder of Westerville police officers

Chilly weekend, some clouds

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A brisk November pattern has settled in for the weekend in the wake of a windy weather system that ushered in the coldest air of the season.

Get ready for a cold Football Friday Nite! Readings will fall quickly into the 30s during the games with a light breeze, so take the warm jacket.

High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through early Saturday. A weak cold front will bring an increase in cloud cover Saturday, with a sprinkle possible in northern Ohio.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with chilly temperatures. A gradual warm-up begins on Monday as winds turn southerly, Reinforcing cold fronts will cross the state Tuesday and Thursday with limited moisture and a few scattered showers.

Today: Mostly sunny, brisk, chilly. High 45

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 30

Saturday: Increasing clouds, sprinkle north. High 48

Sunday: Sunshine, crisp. High 47 (31)

Monday: Sunny, milder. High 55 (33)

Tuesday: Clouds return, late showers. High 57 (41)

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler. High 50 (34)

Thursday: Showers developing, cool. High 46 (38)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools