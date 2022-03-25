Expect mostly cloudy skies through the, with showers around this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only reach the mid- to upper 40s. Colder air will arrive tonight with a disturbance, with increasing wind and rain showers that will turn to flurries tomorrow.

Readings will struggle to reach 40 in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, with a wind chill in the 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday. Dry and cold weather will prevail on Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will fall into the 20s. Clouds will increase Monday night as a warm front approaches, resulting in some snow and freezing rain early Tuesday, ending as showers.

A mild southerly flow will develop later Tuesday through the midweek. Readings will rebound into the 60s, with showers.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, showers p.m. High 45

Tonight: Brisk, few showers. Low 34

Saturday: Windy, cold, flurries. High 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (27)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (23)

Tuesday: Early rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High 47 (31)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, milder. High 62 (39)

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers. High 60 (45)