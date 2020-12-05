Chilly weekend, mix of clouds and sun

Powerful low pressure moving past the southeastern coast of New England will help circulate chilly air across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Clouds will mix with sun through the day, with seasonally cool readings in the upper 30s.

Sunday will start off chilly in the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky, before move in ahead of a northern disturbance. A few flurries will develop northwest of the region and filter through central Ohio Sunday night and early Monday, as the early winter pattern is reinforced behind a cold front. Temperatures Sunday and Monday will peak in the mid-30s, with a series of cold morning in the mid-20s to start the workweek.

High pressure will push through the region and off to the east, allowing for a warming trend by midweek, with highs returning to the 40s and morning lows in the low 30s, under fair skies. The next chance for showers will come with a northern storm and cold front Friday night, ending early Saturday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, chilly. High 42

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 28

Sunday: Clouds increase. High 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurry. High 34 (27)

Tuesday: More sun. High 39 (24)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44 (28)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 47 (31)

Friday: Clouds increase, late shower. High 46 (34)