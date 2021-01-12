Chilly today, milder weather midweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, chilly breeze. High 40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 28

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High 44

Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 45 (32)

Friday: Rain and snow to rain showers, breezy. High 38 (33)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. High 34 (27)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With some sunshine and air flow from the southwest it should be warmer this afternoon. High temperatures will be near 40. Tonight’s low will be near 30.

It will be dry and quiet until late Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week in the southwesterly flow. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

A cold front with a clipper system will cross the region next. Isolated and scattered rain and snow showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday. It will be cooler with gusty winds Friday with highs in the 30s, near normal. There will be a chance of more substantial snow squalls Friday night and Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and chilly. It will be partly cloudy with highs slightly below average in the mid-30s.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob