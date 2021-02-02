Chilly this week, coldest temps in two years on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, flurries early, cold wind. High 27

Tonight: Partial clearing, cold and breezy. Low 15

Wednesday: Sunny, still cold. High 28

Thursday: PM rain showers. High 38 (14)

Friday: Wintry mix to snow showers. High 34(29)

Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 32(19)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day for road conditions. Light snow and flurries have continued overnight and many roads, ramps and bridges are snow-covered. With temperatures below freezing again this morning, watch out for slippery conditions.

Cooler and drier air will work its way into the region today. High temperatures will actually be a few degrees colder than yesterday. High pressure to the west should actually give us a few breaks in the clouds as we go through the day. With the relatively fresh snowpack our highs will only make it to about 27.

The sky will continue to clear tonight and that will allow lows to tumble into the teens for morning lows, about 16 in Columbus.

High pressure will cross the Ohio Valley starting tomorrow through early Thursday. Wednesday will be sunny but still very chilly despite the sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will have light rain showers and milder temps with highs into the upper-30s thanks a cold front. Friday will be colder behind the front with a wintry mix of rain and snow changing to all snow showers. It turns even colder over the weekend. The coldest air of the season arrives by Monday with highs only in the mid-teens and wind chills well below zero.

Happy Groundhog’s Day!

-Bob