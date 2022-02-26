Clouds are gradually thinning as drier air works in with high pressure. Readings will hover near freezing in a chilly northwesterly breeze. Skies will clear overnight, with temperatures dipping into the low 20s.

High will move east Sunday, creating a milder southwesterly flow, allowing readings to rise to past 40 degrees. A few snow showers will fall in northeast Ohio Sunday night with a clipper system moving across the Great Lakes, but little moisture beyond some cloud cover will reach farther south.

Milder temperatures will prevail next week and dry conditions in the absence of any notable storms. A weak system will move across the northern part of the state Tuesday with some clouds. Readings will rebound to near 50 degrees.

Another minor system will move past Ohio late Wednesday, with a a cold front adding more clouds and a cooldown Thursday. The remainder of the week will be dry with no significant weather systems.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds linger, chilly. High 33

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 24

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 43

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High 37 (24)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 50 (29)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 47 (28)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 42 (31)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 50 (28)