Chilly start to the holiday week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Overcast, chilly and damp. Temps: mid-upper 30s

Today: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rain late. High 45

Wednesday: Showers, breezy and milder. 39/53

Thanksgiving Day: Cloudy morning, some clearing, mild. 43/55

Friday: Mixed clouds, mild. 40/56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Low pressure that moved through the state yesterday is continuing northeast away from Ohio this morning. Any rain showers associated with that low have also exited. So though it will feel damp this morning, high pressure and a drier air mass are going to take over our weather. With cold air aloft it will still be mostly cloudy and in a northwest flow high temperatures will be well below normal, only in the mid-40s.

Tonight winds will be northerly and very light, under 5 mph. Low temperatures will drop to just below freezing, around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be dry and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. After that an active weather pattern will develop with a few systems crossing the Ohio Valley this week. It will be breezy with a chance of showers tomorrow night through Wednesday.

After a dry and milder Thanksgiving Day, highs in the 50s, the next system will bring wet and windy weather back Friday night and Saturday. Showers will be more scattered on Sunday. Temperatures will be around 50 this weekend.

Happy Monday!!

-Bob