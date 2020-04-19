Chilly start, milder day with a slight chance of showers

A FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, slight chance of p.m. showers. High 57

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low 38

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 58

Tuesday: Chance of a.m. showers, partly sunny, breezy. 43/51

Wednesday: Frosty early, sunny. 31/60

Thursday: Showers. 46/63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Frost Advisory is in effect for counties in eastern and southeastern Ohio including Pickaway, Licking, Fairfield, Ross, Athens, Muskingum and Guernsey counties until 9am

Patchy frost may develop in counties outside of the designated advisory areas especially in valleys because of clearing skies and light winds.

Today: The large area of high pressure that is keeping our skies pretty clear this morning will continue to move away and off the east coast. Patchy frost may develop in counties outside of the designated advisory especially in valleys or protected areas because of clearing skies and light winds along with temperatures in the 30s. The sky will become cloudy by midday. There will be hit or miss to scattered rain showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be around 56.

High pressure from the north will help skies go from mostly to partly cloudy by daybreak. It won’t be quite as cold with lows around 40. April sunshine and lighter winds will allow tomorrow to have a high near 60.

Low pressure developing north of the Great Lakes will drag another cold front through the region tomorrow night and early Tuesday. Chance of showers will be minimal tomorrow night. High pressure will move into the region again, this time from the west Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It will be cooler. The high will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 60. Expect showers and mid-60s Thursday.

Have A Great Sunday!

Bob