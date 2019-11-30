Chilly rain, blustery mild early Sunday before winter returns

Light rain will develop in advance of a deepening storm in the central Plains. A warm front will lift north across the state, with periods of rain and possibly a rumble of thunder, as the temperature rises to the low 50s before dawn.

Secondary low pressure will move north along a cold front early Sunday, creating early rain tapering off mid-morning. A dry slot will bring short-lived clearing, before clouds fill in during the afternoon as the upper-level low pivots across the region. Eventually, a coastal storm will take over and bring wintry weather to the Northeast, causing travel delays tomorrow.

Wraparound showers and gusty winds, along with falling temperatures into the 30s, will make it feel like winter Sunday nigh. A light grassy accumulation is possible over higher terrain by morning.

Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will prevail during the week ahead, without any significant storms.

Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, rain late. High 43

Tonight: Showers, little thunder, breezy, rising to 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some breaks, blustery, showers return late. Falling to 42

Monday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy, blustery, brisk, cold. High 39 (34)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (30)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (31)

Thursday: Sunny, milder. High 49 (31)

Friday: Clouds increase, breezy, cooler. High 45 (33)