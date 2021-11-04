The chilliest air of the season has arrived, bringing the first widespread frost and freeze in the Buckeye State the past two mornings. A northwesterly flow from Canada has held afternoon readings in the crisp 40s under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure stretching from the Midwest to the Appalachians will keep our weather fair and seasonably cool through the weekend. Storm development will be suppressed to the south, with a frontal system stuck in the High Plains.

Expect a gradual warming trend, as the core of the cold air shift northeast, and winds turn southerly this weekend with high pressure off to the southeast.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 49

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 29

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 52 (29)

Saturday: Sunny, seasonal. High 57 (32)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 61 (37)

Monday: Sun, milder. High 62 (41)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 63 (45)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 63 (47)