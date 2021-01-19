Chilly pattern with flurries possible then some sunshine this afternoon

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy to partly cloudy, brisk and chilly. High 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of flurries and snow showers. Low 24

Wednesday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy and colder. High 30

Thursday: Partly sunny, sprinkle. High 41 (25)

Friday: Partly cloudy, colder. High 34 (27)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 31 (22)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Light snow will race across southern Ohio this morning. In most cases accumulations will be less than an inch though localized higher amounts are possible. In Central Ohio skies will go from mostly cloudy this morning to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Tonight we will have a slight chance of some flurries and snow showers crossing the Great Lakes reaching into Central Ohio with a cold front. The low will be in the mid-20s.

Tomorrow will start with a few flurries or snow showers as a mid-level trough crosses the Great Lakes. By afternoon it will be drier and cooler with partly sunny skies. Highs will only be around 30. It will get warmer during the day Thursday with highs near 40. Then the weather pattern will be pretty quiet through the weekend.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob