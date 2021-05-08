Chilly Mother’s Day weekend, lots of rain coming Sunday

Periods of sunshine mixed with afternoon clouds. Temperatures continue average 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early May, with readings in the low to mid-50s. Skies will turn cloudy overnight, as rain overspreads the northwestern portion of the state.

A warm front extending from low pressure in the central Plains and Lower Missouri Valley will slowly push north across southern Ohio Sunday, which will focus rounds of showers, and periods of heavy rain in the morning. A few embedded storms will develop in the southern part of the state near the track of low pressure later in the afternoon, as temperatures rise to the low 60s in the evening.

A cold front accompanied by showers and a few storms will cross the Ohio Valley Saturday evening, with showers tapering off and brisk, chilly weather following low pressure tracking south of the I-70 corridor into Pennsylvania.

High pressure will build down from Canada early next week, featuring a continuation of unseasonably chilly weather. Frost is likely again Wednesday morning. Dry conditions will prevail through midweek, with a few showers possible on Thursday, when a small storm arrives.

Forecast