Chilly morning, mild afternoon, cooler weather coming

**FROST ADVISORY until 9am**

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy frost early, mostly sunny, breezy. High 65

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers late. Low 40

Friday: Rain into the afternoon, temps fall to around 40. Predawn High 50 Daytime High 45

Saturday: Partly cloudy to sunny, chilly. 31/48

Sunday: Partly cloudy, milder. 35/58

Monday: Chance of showers. 39/57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Under a mainly clear sky and with barely a breeze frost is patchy to widespread this morning. The normal low for today is 49 and our temperature should bottom out around 10-degrees lower. A clear morning does mean a sunny day with a few clouds slipping in this afternoon. It will be breezy with southwest winds increasing to between 10 and 15 mph and gusts as high as 30. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s, shy of the average about 10 degrees.

Tonight the clouds will thicken up as a front moves into Central Ohio from the north. As that front heads from north to south a few sprinkles will develop this evening but that will turn to rain showers moving west to east overnight. Northwest winds will be gust to around 21 mph in the evening, then become light tonight. The low will be in the low to mid-40s.

That front will remain close enough to keep us in rain for a good portion of tomorrow before it pushes east in the afternoon. In its wake temperatures will fall to around 40 by sunset and continue down to around freezing under fair skies Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to sunny but not warm after such a cold start. Highs will be near 50. Mother’s Day will be partly cloudy and milder with a high near 60 but with a slight chance of showers late day.

Showers linger Monday, but it should dry out and get warmer by mid-week.

-Bob