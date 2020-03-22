Chilly morning ahead of more rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, then evening showers, high 47

Tonight: Rain showers, low 40

Monday: Morning rain, high 49

Tuesday: Rain late, high 52

Wednesday: Morning showers, warmer, high 57

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for overnight showers, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a cold but dry start to the morning ahead of our next round of showers.

Early morning lows have fallen to the 20s thanks to clearing clouds and a northerly breeze. After a frosty start to the morning, we’ll see sunshine help to boost temperatures to the mid 40s.

Heading into the evening, clouds will build in ahead of showers. Rain showers will move in from the southwest as early as about 4-6 p.m. Showers will start light, but as they continue through the overnight hours, we could pick up around 1/10-1/4 inch of more rain.

Heading into the workweek, we’ll be watching for an almost daily chance for rain.

Rain showers will wrap up Monday afternoon and temperatures will climb from around 40 degrees in the morning to the upper 40s in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, we’ll start off dry and chilly with lows in the mid 30s. We’ll top off in the lower 50s before the next round of showers move in.

Rain will continue early Wednesday morning before a partly sunny sky takes over with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday looks like our longest stretch of dry weather. We’ll be partly sunny through the day with warmer temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Rain returns Thursday night and will carry through the weekend.

Stay tuned to the latest on the rain and flooding concerns by checking in with NBC4i.com/weather, and on our NBC 4i mobile weather app.

-Liz