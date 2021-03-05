Chilly March weekend, plenty of sun

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine this weekend, but despite the higher sun angle of early March, the air will still be quite chilly in a deep northwesterly flow. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees. Mornings this weekend will be cold, with readings in the low to mid-20s.

High pressure ridging south across the Great Lakes will dominate the quiet pattern, as low pressure tracks far to the south and off the Atlantic Coast. An extended period of quiet weather will persist through the middle of next week.

A shift to a mild southerly flow will develop Monday, along with some high clouds, returning temperatures to seasonal levels in the low 50s.

Even warmer weather will follow Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will eventually bring showers and breezy conditions Thursday, with highs reaching the low 60s.

Forecast

Friday: Mainly sunny, crisp. High 41 Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 24

Saturday: Sunny, chilly. High 41

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (23)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 54 (28)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 60 (37) Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 63 (44) Thursday: Showers. High 64 (53)