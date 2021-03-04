Chilly March pattern heading into weekend

A cold front moved through Ohio overnight, after a mild high of 60 degrees Wednesday. Cloud cover associated with a colder northwesterly flow passing over the Great Lakes will gradually scatter out later this afternoon, as high pressure builds southeast from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley. A storm in the southern Plains tracking across the Southern states will not impact the weather north of the Ohio River valley.

Expect some cold nights under fair skies, with morning lows dipping down into the low 20s. Temperatures will peak in the crisp low 40s in central Ohio the next few days, then edge up into the mid- to upper 40s for highs later in the weekend.

Mornings will be quite chilly to start the weekend, with lows in the 20s, and 10s in the north, into the beginning of weekend, with moderation Sunday and Monday to seasonal levels.

An extended period of quiet weather will persist until the middle of next week, with readings warming into the 60s Tuesday. Showers will arrive Wednesday ahead of a cold front, bringing in cooler weather later in the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 41, falling to upper 30s

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 23

Friday: Sunny, crisp. High 39

Saturday: Sunny. High 41 (23)

Sunday: Sunny, little milder. High 47 (24)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 55 (30)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 61 (37)