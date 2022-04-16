A soggy, chilly start to the weekend has improved, as skies gradually clear through the afternoon behind a cold front. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s with a chilly northwesterly wind. Skies will clear overnight as high pressure builds in, with light winds.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for early Easter Sunday. Morning readings will dip into the upper 20s/low30s. The holiday will be partly cloudy ahead of a northern storm system that will couple with a southern disturbance to bring thickening clouds Sunday night.

Rain will arrive before daybreak on Monday, with unseasonably chilly readings in the mid- to upper 30s. In northern Ohio, a brief mix of wet snow will occur. Rain will taper off in the afternoon, with some clearing and cool temperatures in the low 50s.

A cool northwesterly flow will persist until midweek, keeping readings about 10 degrees below normal, before a return to seasonably warm weather later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds giving way to sun, cool. High 57

Tonight: Clearing, cold, widespread frost. Low 32

Easter: Early frost, partly, cool. High 49

Monday: Rain/snow early, showers, chilly. High 49 (35)

Tuesday: Patchy frost, mostly sunny. High 50 (34)

Wednesday: Rain, breezy. High 55 (41)

Thursday: Early rain, clearing, mild. High 67 (49)

Friday: Partly sunny, shower late. High 69 (52)