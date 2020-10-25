Chilly, gray Sunday with a few sprinkles, more rain this week

A few light showers will move through central and southeastern Ohio associated with a weak area of low pressure on the western side of the Appalachians.

Temperatures will be hard-pressed to surpass 50 degrees, but with lighter winds as high pressure slides across the Great Lakes and Northeast. A storm spinning up in the Southeast will keep conditions overcast through the day, with occasional raindrops and a chilly northeast breeze.

A return flow behind high pressure in southeastern Canada will transport moisture northward that will overrun cooler air, leading to some showers persisting early in the workweek.

Low pressure forming in the southern Plains will connect with Tropical Storm Zeta developing in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing another period of rainy weather later in the week that will impact trick or treat night Thursday, ending with a reinforcing blast of chilly air Friday.

Sunday: Cloudy, cool, light shower. High 51

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle late. Low 45

Monday: Cloudy, cool, spotty showers late. High 49

Tuesday: Sprinkle, mostly cloudy, chilly. High 48 (43)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 58 (41)

Thursday: Showers, chilly. High 56 (45)

Friday: Partly sunny, blustery, chilly. High 49 (43)

