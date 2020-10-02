Chilly fall weekend

Cool fall weather has settled in right on cue for the start of October and will linger through the weekend. Expect chilly readings only in the 50s Friday, dipping into the upper 40s during Football Friday Nite, so take a warm jacket and blanket.

Clouds will mix with a little sunshine at times today, with a few afternoon sprinkles. The sky will partially clear overnight, as we enjoy the Full Harvest Moon, with another full (blue) moon coming up on Halloween.

High pressure will drift across Ohio Saturday, with some periods of sun and crisp temperatures. Saturday’s highs will again struggle to rise above 60 degrees.

Showers are likely Sunday afternoon, holding readings to the 50s again, before we gradually warm up to seasonal levels by the middle of next week.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, sprinkle p.m. High 57 Tonight: Some clearing, cold. Low 39 Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold morning. High 60

Sunday: Clouds increase, showers. High 58 (43)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 62 (45)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (44)

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High 70 (49)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 64 (44)