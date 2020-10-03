Chilly fall weekend, some showers later Sunday

Cool fall weather has settled in right on cue for the start of October and will linger through the weekend. Clouds will mix with a little sunshine at times, with temperatures topping out around 60 degrees. Clouds will linger overnight, but with glimpses of the Harvest Moon.

High pressure will drift east of Sunday. A disturbance moving through the Ohio Valley will bring thickening clouds and afternoon showers Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will edge back up into the low to mid-60s before rain arrives.

Skies will gradually turn partly sunny Monday, but with cooler temperatures behind departing low pressure and a cold front. Gradual moderation will follow, along with more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, with a weak cold front bring a few clouds and cooling trend later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, crisp. High 62 Tonight: Lingering cloudiness, some breaks, not as cold. Low 47

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High 64

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 59 (43)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 68 (41)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, pleasant. High 73 (50)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 67 (46)

Friday: Sunny, mild. High 71 (43)

Have a great weekend! -Ben