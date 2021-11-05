The chilliest air of the season brought three consecutive subfreezing mornings, with a widespread freeze in the Buckeye State. A northwesterly flow from Canada has held afternoon readings in the crisp 40s, with a mix of clouds and sun.

High pressure stretching from the Midwest to the Appalachians will keep our weather fair and seasonably cool heading into the weekend. Storm development will be suppressed well south of the region.

Expect a gradual warming trend, as the core of the cold air shifts northeast and winds turn to a southerly direction this weekend. The weather will remain dry until later next week.

Forecast

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 51

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 29

Saturday: Sunny, seasonal. High 56

Sunday: Bright sunshine. High: 59 (34)

Monday: Sunny, milder. High 62 (39)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 64 (43)

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 61 (46)

Thursday: Early showers. High 60 (48)